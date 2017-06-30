Islamabad - Health experts on Thursday advised precautionary measures against the most common allergy called Allergic Rhinitis (AR) or hay fever, which is affecting 24 per cent Pakistanis. According to them, the presence of AR often precedes the development of asthma.

Medical practitioner Dr Wasim Khawaja from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences said that AR, or hay fever, happens when one breathes in something to which one is allergic, and the inside of the nose becomes inflamed and swollen.

He said that allergic rhinitis is clinically defined as a symptomatic disorder of the nose and is characterised by nasal symptoms including Rhinorrhea (runny nose), sneezing, nasal blockage or itching of the nose and it is often associated with ocular symptoms, he added.

Dr Khawaja said that AR is an important health problem because of its prevalence and its impact on patients’ social life, school performance, and work productivity.

He said that the symptoms of AR are not limited to the physical effects on the nose and eyes but also involve adverse consequences to the quality of life, including psychological well-being and the ability to learn and process cognitive input, he added. Dr Sharif Astori from Federal Government Poly Clinic while highlighting the burden said that AR reduces learning ability in children as 88 per cent of paediatric AR patients have sleep disorders.

He said that allergic rhinitis is triggered by allergens and allergens can be found both outdoors and indoors. “When allergic rhinitis is caused by outdoor allergens, like trees, grass and weed pollens - it is often referred to as seasonal allergies, or hay fever,” Dr Astori said.

He added AR may also be triggered by allergens found in the home. He said that the goal of treatment of the allergy is to improve a patient’s well-being or quality of life, he added.

He said that many medical interventions, including non-sedating antihistamines, intranasal corticosteroids, and immunotherapy are approved for use in adults and children. He added AR in adults and children has been shown to lead to substantial impairment of quality of life.

According to available data, the mixed cases of rhinitis and asthma (24.86%) and AR alone (24.01%) were the major allergic disorders in the province of Punjab.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the mixed cases of rhinitis and asthma (21.89%) and bronchial asthma alone (26.69%) were the first and second most common allergic diseases. Allergic rhinitis was on top (27.92%) in Sindh province.

