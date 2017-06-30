Islamabad - The management of Centaurus Mall is yet to fulfil the criteria for getting different certificates to the satisfaction of Capital Development Authority (CDA) despite a lapse of several years, the documents suggest.

The files that pending with the authority are pertain to structure of the building, life safety within the premises, completion, soundness and stability of the building. Sources told The Nation that the authority has declined to exercise any kind of relaxation in favour of the mall management in this regard and time and again asked the latter to do the needful to meet criteria.

As far as life safety building standards are concerned, CDA has repeatedly asked the mall management to plug in the loopholes. Evaluation done by the E&DM cell in the light of CDA building standards for fire prevention and life safety 2010, reveal that the management did not provide soundness and stability certificate to the authority despite repeated requests. The evaluation report said that the fire extinguishers and hose reel is not sufficient when it comes to life safety in case of a disaster, as 3-4 additional points are required in the basement to cover all the area. Suitable automatic sprinkler system is not provided throughout the basements. The survey suggests that auto gas fire extinguishing system for electric area, IT, control room, fire pump room and lift machine room is not provided. Furthermore, manual-operated electric fire alarm system with hooter and flasher is not provided in the basements as well as flashers are missing throughout the tower building.

The report lamented that automatic detention system in the basements and terrace tank dedicated for firefighting (25,000 litres) is not provided. Fire doors are not provided for basements. Battery operated emergency lights are not provided throughout the building. Illuminated floor numbering is not provided throughout the building, the report further said. The authority has time and again warned the mall management to plug in loopholes but to no avail. The report further said that in the mall basement, no fire lift and smoke venting system is provided.

The mall situated at F-8/G-8 consists of shopping mall and residential towers having height of 32 meters and 128.65 meters respectively. Shopping mall consists of 4 basements plus five floors while the residential tower consists of 25 stories above the shopping mall.

On the other hand, the authority has refused to grant the management a certificate of partial completion. The sources privy to the development said that the mall management could not get the certificate despite tremendous pressure on the CDA officials. However, they alleged that the management has suc ceeded in getting the concerned director transferred to pave the way for the approval being sought by them. Sources alleged that CDA through an office order on June 15, 2017 transferred the concerned Director Building Control-I who was reluctant to give approval of the building plan to the Centaurus Mall. Shafi Muhammad Marwat was replaced by Shahzada Faisal Naeem who was earlier posted as Project Director I-15. Marwat was given charge of Director Building Control-II. Earlier, the CDA officials and Centaurus managements held a number of meetings in which CDA told the latter to remove violations before seeking the completion certificate.

According to CDA officials, the management of the commercial centre has violated the rules by operating a shopping centre on the mezzanine basement which was reserved for car parking. Owners of the mall also wanted to convert Tower ‘C’ into a hotel when, according to the approved design for the project, Tower D is meant for a hotel which is yet to be constructed.

According to CDA officials, the mall management has violated the building plan by making over a dozen changes. They said the mall management was only allowed to build 160 apartments and it built 185 and the approved height of the building was 390 feet but it stands at 422 feet now. The commercial use of the mezzanine basement for Al-Fateh Shopping Mall is unauthorised for which the CDA deputy commissioner has already imposed a fine on the management, the documents reveal. When asked, a CDA spokesman said that transfer of the director is a routine matter and has nothing to do with the issues pertaining to Centaurus Mall.

