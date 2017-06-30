Rawalpindi - The Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has set a new example of rule of law and respect of courts by appearing before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Panama paper scandal, said Chairman of Union Council (UC) 42 Millatabad.

Though name of the prime minister is not included in the Panama leaks yet he presented himself for accountability, he added. The credit of national and international achievements also goes to the dynamic leadership of PM and the entire nation is united under his leadership, he added.

These views were expressed by PML-N Chairman Union Council (UC) 42 Millatabad Sajjad Khan while addressing a dinner hosted in honour of his voters and supporters here the other day. The prominent among attendees were Raja Mazhar, Malik Yasir and Bilal Lali.

Sajjad Khan said that PML-N and its leadership believed in rule of law and they also do respect of apex courts that was why PM and his family members appeared before JIT investigating Panama leaks issue. He said government has been taking concrete steps for solving the problems of masses and have also launched new development projects.

our staff reporter