Rawalpindi - Unidentified robbers took away gold and cash from the house of army officers in Tulsa, within the limits of Civil Lines Police Station, sources informed on Thursday.

According to sources, a gang of unidentified robbers entered the house of Lt Col Shehzad in his absence and stole 5 tolas of gold and Rs5,000 cash. After committing robbery, the robbers managed to escape, sources said. They added that a few days ago, robbers also committed robbery in the house of a martyred army officer, Lt Col Tehsin. Sources said local police have reached the spot and collected evidence.

A case has been registered against the robbers while further investigation was underway.