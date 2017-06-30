Islamabad - Residents of twin cities thronged Marghazar Zoo along with their children to enjoy the weather. During summer holidays, one could see children enjoying at the zoo to see animals like cheetah, monkey, and different birds.

In the capital, Marghazar Zoo remained a busy spot where thousands of people including men, women, and children enjoyed the holidays. Rain on the third day of Eid turned the weather pleasant in the twin cities, which was an added incentive for the people to visit parks and other public places. A large number of people were also seen travelling towards Murree on the third day of Eid. Special security arrangements were also made for the protection of visitors. The rates of chips, biscuits, burgers, soft drinks, mineral water, and other items were almost double at the jungle spot.

A visitor Muhammad Ali said, “Children really enjoyed visiting zoo watching tigers, cheetahs, lions, bears, and peacock.”