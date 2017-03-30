Rawalpindi - As part of Operation Raddul Fasaad, the security forces carried out search operation in Chah Sultan and Mohalla Mehmood Ali Shah of Glass Factory and arrested 13 suspects including a former cop, informed sources on Wednesday.

The security forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the houses, they said.

All the detainees were shifted to police station Waris Khan for further investigation, sources said.

According to sources, police, Rangers, Pakistan Army and personnel of other intelligence agencies conducted a joint search operation in Chah Sultan and Muhalla Mehmood Ali Shah in Waris Khan police station limits.

They said as many as 220 houses, 7 shops and 1 plaza were checked and 13 suspects were taken into custody by the personnel of security forces.