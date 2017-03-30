Rawalpindi - The department of communication and media studies arranged a lecture at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) campus on Wednesday in collaboration with Centre for Communications Programs Pakistan (CCPP), which is a sister organization of John Hopkins University, Baltimore.

FJWU and CCPP also signed MoU for the promotion of development communication especially entertainment education. This MoU would provide a vital scenario of entertainment-based education for community development and social change. This type of education helps students in creating community development programs that are entertaining.

Andrew Whaley, a dramatist from South Africa and Caroline Jacoby, an academician from John Hopkins University delivered lecture titled as ‘Developing Transitional Characters for Education Entertainment’.

Faculty and students of communication and media studies department appreciated the use of entertainment education methodology for community development and behavioural change.

Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir, Vice-Chancellor FJWU, said that academic excellence can be achieved by exploring new and innovative tools for social and developmental change. “Providing students with the skills to offer entertainment with education will allow our future media personnel to bring about behavioural change in a more effective and refined way. Such knowledge in the entertainment industry can bring about massive positive changes in the society,” she added.





israr ahmed