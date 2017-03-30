Islamabad - The Government of Japan has extended financial support of US $ 290,148 (approx Rs 29,671,615) to four Pakistani non-governmental organizations for implementation of social development projects in disadvantaged communities of the country.

The agreements for the projects were signed here on Wednesday between Chargé Affaires ad Interim of Japan to Pakistan, Junya Matsuura and the heads of four organizations.

The four organizations who received this grant today included Learning Awareness and Motivation Programme, Bunyad Literacy Community Council, Ikhlas Welfare Society and United Global Organization of Development.

Learning Awareness and Motivation Programme (LAMP), which promotes child education and safe drinking water schemes in the tribal areas of Pakistan, received a grant of US $ 83,217 for adding six class rooms of a primary school in Lashora, Khyber Agency, FATA. Currently the school has 375 students but with increase in demand it is unable to accommodate new students due to limited capacity. This project will provide a conductive learning environment to 225 additional students.

Bunyad Literacy Community Council (BLCC) was also provided US $ 82,948 for construction of a primary school in Khanpur, District Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab. BLCC is currently running a community based informal school that has 51 students. Once constructed, the new school will have the capacity to accommodate 150 informal students in their respective levels. Furthermore, the same centre will be used as adult literacy centre in the evenings.

Ikhlas Welfare Society (IWS) received a grant of US $ 41,125 for installation of 50 hand-pumps in various locations of District Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Through the current grant, the project will provide safe drinking water to approximately 1,250 households in five villages of the selected district. It is expected that the project will contribute in minimizing water borne diseases such as diarrhoea, hepatitis and skin infections in the target areas.

United Global Organization of Development (UGOOD) was provided grant of US $ 82,858 for construction of a vocational training centre in Gondal, District Sialkot of Punjab.

Once constructed, the centre will be furnished with essential equipment and will provide trainings to the females of the areas in six different trades. After training, the beneficiaries of this centre will be linked to potential markets in order to help them in generating income from their acquired skills.

Junya Matsuura, while speaking at the signing ceremony, congratulated all the grant recipient organizations and wished for successful completion of their respective projects.

He assured that the government of Japan would keep extending continuous support to Pakistani communities and hoped that the projects signed today would certainly strengthen the friendly relations between the people of Japan and Pakistan.