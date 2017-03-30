Islamabad -National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Wednesday recommended an inquiry into alleged financial embezzlements in the funds utilization of University of Swat.

The meeting was held at the ministry where Member National Assembly (MNA) Col (Retd) Dr Amirullah Marwat chaired the meeting.

The meeting was attended by members of committee Muhammad Nazir Khan, Asiya Naz Tanoli, Rida Khan, Phyllis Azeem, Surriya Asghar, Surraiya Jatoi, Shahida Rehmani, Dr. Imran Khattak, Shahida Akhtar Ali, and Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai and Mussarat Ahmed Zeb.

Discussing the issue of University of Swat (UoS) on agenda, committee discussed the MNA Mussarat Ahmed Zeb questions regarding Swat University and referred to the committee for consideration.

Committee raised its serious reservations on the violation of rules in acquiring land for establishment of Swat University and awarding contract without provision of drawing and design of the project.

Committee raised concerns on finances that have been made available to the University of Swat since 2013 while the construction contracts were assigned without blueprints being approved.

Chairman of the committee inquired about the cancellation of contracts from the Vice Chancellor (VC) UoS Dr Jehan Bakht.

The chairman of the committee recommended investigating the matter by NAB or HEC to inquire the utilization of funds.

The acting VC UoS Dr Jehan Bakht explained to committee that 60 per cent of payments and 30 per cent of work has already been completed and that these contracts were approved before he joined the university.

The acting VC also informed committee that there has only been one meeting of the syndicate since 2010.

VC also requested to provide documentation regarding the appointment of Dr Mir Azam khan and Dr Amjad Ali as members of senate.

The committee gave 15 days to university VC to sort out the matters.

There is currently no permanent vice chancellor of University of Swat.

According to official procedure, post is advertised by the search committee and three names are finalised for the post of VC, from which then 1 person was supposed to be appointed as VC of University of Swat.

In the second agenda committee considered ‘The Apprenticeship Bill, 2017’ and held discussion on it.

However, the committee deferred the bill with the direction to incorporate the amendments proposed by the committee and also correct the language and spelling mistakes in the bill as highlighted by the committee.

The committee members were not satisfied with the protection policy for employee in the bill.

The new bill will extend to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while new sections of contract apprenticeship were introduced.

A detailed presentation was given to committee regarding formal and informal apprenticeship undergoing in the country.

It was informed to the committee that requirement of apprenticeship in the country is 1 million while only 0.3 million are getting it, and out of this number only 0.1 million are getting apprenticeship from proper institutions.

In third item agenda of meeting regarding indigenous fellowship program by Higher Education Commission (HEC), officials informed the committee that total 5000 number of scholars were awarded the scholarship out which 2209 have completed the program. While 2791 are still enrolled in the program.

The committee inquired from HEC regarding impact and innovation of the research done by students sent on scholarships.

The committee also recommended HEC to hold expos in the country to bridge the gap between industry and academia.

It also recommended assigning the task to universities to conduct the research on energy, food, water and electricity that could be helpful for the country to meet these challenges.

