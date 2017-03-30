Islamabad - British Deputy High Commissioner, Richard Crowder Wednesday hosted a reception for Chevening and British Alumni at his residence, a British High Commission statement said.

The reception was attended by Chevening scholars from across the country, members of the Chevening Alumni Association of Pakistan and British Alumni Association of Pakistan, as well as senior officials from the British High Commission.

The reception served as a useful platform for Chevening and British Alumni members to celebrate their achievements, network, and build on the strong relationship between UK and its prestigious alumni in Pakistan.

Speaking at the reception, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Richard Crowder said, “I am pleased to host this reception for our Chevening and British Alumni, which includes the best and the brightest individuals from across Pakistan.”

He added, “The Chevening programme in Pakistan is one of our largest networks in the world with a total alumni now of almost 1,500 scholars. This year we look forward to introducing another fellowship and selecting over 70 new scholars. We also celebrate the 70th anniversary of UK-Pakistan relations and we will continue to mark this historic occasion with events and engagements throughout the year.”

The Acting President of Chevening Alumni Association of Pakistan Mahesh Ahuja said, “UK provides world class education and has always been a popular destination for Pakistani scholars who want to make a difference in this world.”

Ahuja added, “I am grateful to the British High Commission for bringing the Chevening and British Alumni together and I am confident that we will continue to work together for a more prosperous Pakistan.”