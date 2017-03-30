Islamabad - Sub-Committee of Senate Standing Committee on National Health & Services (NHS) on Wednesday paid a visit to two teaching hospitals and expressed dissatisfaction on the facilities being provided to underprivileged patient.

The three-member committee including convener Senator Ghaus Muhammad Khan, Senator Ashok Kumar and Senator Mian Ateeq Sheikh visited two teaching hospitals, Islamic International Dental College and Shifa College of Medicine.

Committee members expressing dissatisfaction over used medical equipment in teaching hospital of Islamic International Dental College (IIDC) declared it severe negligence on part of the college.

The members said that this equipment was main cause of spread of hepatitis and it was unfortunate that used equipment were being utilised in the college.

Committee members vowed to hold surprise visit to private and public hospitals every month.

The members also said to bring the matters of private medical teaching hospitals in the notice of Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

The members also questioned the performance of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) in this regard.

The members of committee also directed PMDC official to arrange regular visits to teaching hospitals to manage the situation.

Prof Muhammad Iqbal briefed the committee members about Shifa Hospital.

The committee members sought details of those patients who were receiving free treatment at hospital under PMDC rules.

However, the committee members expressed displeasure over violation of PMDC rule, as Shifa Foundation couldn’t produce the list of those patients receiving free treatment.

During briefing, the administration of Islamic International Dental College said that the college was established in 2002 and it was receiving 700,000 annual fees from each student for its four-year medical program.

It said that during a year, 40,000 patients visited the teaching hospital for filling of teeth. It added best medical care was being provided with subsidized rates to patients.

The committee members noticed that according to PMDC rules, there should be 100 seats in college library but there were only 50 seats allocated in the library of Islamic International Dental College.

The committee members also raised questions regarding PMDC’s role in maintaining standard of private medical colleges and its teaching hospitals and avoiding regular visits.