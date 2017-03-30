Rawalpindi - A stray twine slashed the neck of a traffic warden injuring him on Tipu Road near Fauji Towers on Wednesday.

The injured traffic warden identified as Habib Munawar, got his throat cut by a stray kite string, as he was travelling on motorbike.

According to officials of Rescue 1122, Habib was cured on the spot and was declared safe as his cut was minor in nature. Police Station (PS) Waris Khan Officials registered criminal case against unknown kite flyers on the complaint of warden.

Since February 1 this year, so far three people had died and two wounded after their throats were slashed by stray kite strings and the district police seem unable to control the kite flying.

Most recently on March 25, four-year-old Om-e-Habib’s throat was slit by the kite string on Chakri Road and later she died in the hospital. Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif suspended station house office of the area police for the kite flying.

Separately, one man had died at Sixth Road Flyover on Murree Road in limits of Sadiqabad police. Another man had died after his throat was slashed by kite string on Tipu Road. All victims were traveling on the motorcycles.

Office of the city police officer had regularly been issuing press releases regarding continuous crackdowns against the kite manufacturers, sellers, and flyers. The police had also claimed to confiscate thousands of kites and string in last two months.

The law enforcers; however, had failed to control the kite flying in thickly populated areas.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja expressed his dissatisfaction over police action against the kite flyers so far.

In a meeting with superintendents and deputy superintendents of police, RPO stated that departmental action would be taken against concerned SP and DSP, if a life was lost due to kite string in future in their areas.

RPO directed the SPs and the DSPs to personally patrol in their areas. He asked them to constitute special teams at all police stations to launch a fresh crackdown against kite sellers and flyers.

