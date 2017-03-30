Rawalpindi - A 10-member trade delegation led by Ambassador of Thailand, Suchart Liengsaengthong visited Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) the other day.

President RCCI Raja Amer Iqbal, Senior Vice President Rashid Waien, Vice President Asim Malik, group leader Sohail Altaf, former president, Dr Hassan Saroosh, members of the executive committee and a large number of traders were present on the occasion.

Addressing a large gathering of traders, Thai envoy said that the purpose of bringing Thai businessmen was to remove some misconceptions about security situation in Pakistan and to provide them first-hand knowledge about the country’s business and economic potential. He stressed on the exchange of trade delegations between the trade communities. He appreciated RCCI president’s suggestion of organizing Pak-Thai business expo on reciprocal basis.

The delegation held business-to-business (B2B) meetings with RCCI members of key sectors to seek joint ventures and partnerships.

It represented some renowned companies dealing in hotel industry, manufacturers of cosmetics, food products, coconut juice, auto and auto spare parts, fan, sanitary and construction and industrial material.

In his welcome address, RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal said that there are tremendous opportunities in different sector especially in pharmaceutical, poultry and marble. He said that the volume of bilateral trade is very low and there is a dire need to bring it to 5 billion dollar from 1 Billion dollar in next couple of years.

“Bilateral cooperation and exchange of trade delegations will help us to boost our trade volume,” he added. He assured that Rawalpindi Chamber would fully cooperate with Thai entrepreneurs for forging business partnerships and investing money in Pakistan. RCCI President gave a brief summary of RCCI current events and future activities.

He also invited Thai Envoy for Rawal Expo 2017 being organized by RCCI on May 10 to 14, 2017.