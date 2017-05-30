Islamabad - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa has announced new timings for the visitors of Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum during the Holy month of Ramazan.

According to new timings, the visitors can visit the Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum from 10am till 4pm. However, there will be a break on Friday from 1pm till 2:30pm for prayers.

The Heritage Museum is the first state museum of ethnology in the country which represents the history and living traditions of the country’s people both from the mainstream and remotest regions of the country.

Meanwhile, the institute has introduced a four-month music course to promote folk music of country.

An official told APP that after Eid, Lok Virsa would announce to organise classes for the new talent.

He said that the willing persons could register now to get an opportunity of music learning. During the course, coaching in various musical instruments like Rubab, Bansuri and Harmonium would be offered. In addition basic classes in singing would be part of the programme.