Rawalpindi - Police have busted an intra-provincial gang involved in stealing of motorcycles by arresting two of its members, a police spokesman informed on Monday. Police have also recovered 12 stolen motorcycles from the possession of the detained auto-theft gang members who have been identified as Muhammad Jawad Khan, ringleader, and Muhammad Faheem Khan of Dher Kot, he said.

According to him, a special team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station City Mirza Yousaf Raza was tasked to arrest the auto-theft gang. The police team managed to bust the gang by arresting two of its members, including the ringleader, and locked them behind the bars. The police spokesman said the accused used to lift motorcycles from various places of the city and sold them out in Azad and Jammu Kashmir with the help of their co-accused operating there. He said police have also recovered 12 motorcycles from the possession of the auto-theft gang members which they have pilfered from the areas of police stations Waris Khan, City, Sadiqabad, New Town and Ratta Amral.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer Chaudhry Yusaf Ali Shahid paid a visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaars set up by Punjab government in different parts of the city to provide kitchen items to consumers on cheaper rates during holy month of Ramazan. During his visit, the CTO reviewed the arrangements made by the traffic police to smooth the follow of traffic to facilitate consumers visiting the sasta bazaars. He asked the traffic wardens to provide all type of necessary information to the visitors regarding traffic rules. He said the parking lots should be made at a good distance from the Ramazan Sasta Bazaars to avoid any untoward incident. The CTO asked the traffic wardens to impart duty with commitment and dedication and to behave politely with citizens.