Rawalpindi - Anjuman-e-Tajran Aahata Mithu Khan on Monday held a protest demonstration against Cantt police for ‘illegally’ detaining a trader and subjecting him to severe torture.

The protest demo was led by President ATAMK Ajmal Khan Mohmand. The protestors were holding placards and banners mentioning slogans against police. They also chanted slogans against Cantt police officers and demanded City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi to take punitive action against the accused police officers.

The traders gathered at Mithu Aahata Khan Market in Saddar and demonstrated against police for subjecting a trader to severe torture. Talking to media men, Ajmal Khan Mohmand said that Sub Inspector Idrees along with three constables arrived in a mobile van at the shop of trader Niaz Muhammad, asking him about a vehicle parked on road. He said the shopkeeper expressed his ignorance about the owner of the car on which the police officer started beating and abusing the trader. He said later the SI dragged the trader and bundled him into the police mobile van and took him to Police Station Cantt. Ajmal Khan said SI Idrees and ASI Shaukat kept detaining the trader for more than five hours and tortured him mercilessly. However, he said, the SHO released the trader later. He said the traders’ union would appear before CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi today (Wednesday) to lodge a complaint against the two police officers for departmental action.





our staff reporter