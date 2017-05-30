Islamabad - The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police on Monday arrested two dacoits involved in snatching valuables from people at gunpoint, a police spokesman said. A CIA team headed by DSP Bashir Ahmed Noon arrested two dacoits identified as Khalid alias Don and Sheikh Mehmud alias Sheikh Nadeem.

During preliminary investigation, they confessed to strike at various houses in Sector I-8/2 and looting pedestrians. Police recovered four mobile phones and cash from their possession.

Further investigation is underway from them.