Islamabad-The Supreme Court on Friday acquitted two accused in a murder case of policemen in Rawalpindi.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, heard the appeal against the Lahore High Court.

An FIR was registered against the accused Kashif and Jamshed in R.A.Bazaar Police Station, Rawalpindi in 2011. The Sessions judge had awarded death sentence to them. The accused challenged the court’s order in the Lahore High Court, which acquitted them.

The Rawalpindi police, therefore, filed an appeal in the Supreme Court. The bench after hearing the arguments of prosecution and the defence lawyers refused to accept the narrative regarding the killing of a policeman in Rawalpindi and maintaining the high court order acquitted the accused.

Justice Khosa during the proceeding remarked that the policemen settled the score with those who fight them. He said that police in order to cover up their crimes coin stories.

The judge said that many policemen were arrested while selling heroin.

He said if the trial courts perform their functions in accordance with the law then it would lessen burden on superior courts. He said the policemen in the personal fight immediately coined the story. Justice Khosa asked whether the cops did not have bullets in their rifles.