Islamabad-The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) apprehended four electricity thieves from Attock circle of the company in raids during its ongoing drive against power pilferers.

The spokesman told APP here that all culprits were held red handed. They were found involved in power theft through direct line (Kunda System) and by broken security strip of the meter, he added.

He said FIRs have been lodged against power thieves under the electricity (Amendment) Act.