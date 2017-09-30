Rawalpindi-The City Traffic Police (CTP) have thrashed out a comprehensive plan to manage traffic during Youm-e-Ashur tomorrow (Sunday).

According to the plan issued by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Yousaf Ali Shahid on Friday, traffic will be blocked from the Committee Chowk to Iqbal Road. He said that a diversion will also be erected at DAV College Road to block traffic. Talking to media, CTO Chaudhry Yousaf Ali Shahid said that the traffic police had devised a comprehensive plan to manage traffic during main procession of 10th Muharram ul Harram and to facilitate the road users. He said that all public transport would be diverted from DAV College Road while other motorists would also be diverted from Gawalmandi to Dhoke Kumhar and Bhossa Godown. There would also be a diversion at Mashriq Hotel on City Saddr Road from where public transport such as wagons and Suzukis would be diverted towards Saddr.

The other traffic would be diverted towards Mohan Pure from Mashriq Hotel and the commuters would reach Pirwadhai via Novelty Cinema Chowk and Ganjmandi Road, CTO added. The traffic approaching Saddr would not be allowed to enter from the Novelty Cinema Chowk to Kashmiri Bazaar and would be diverted towards the Transit Camp, he said. A diversion would also be set up at U-Turn ahead of Police Station City from where the traffic approaching the Novelty Cinema would also be diverted towards the Ganjmandi Road and the road users could reach Saddr, Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Hassu and Pirwadhai.

A diversion would also be placed at the Shah Allah Ditta Road from where the traffic would be diverted at Dhoke Dalal, TB Hospital, Pirwadhai and Asghar Mall Scheme Square, Chaudhry Yusaf Ali Shahid said.

The commuters going towards Banni Chowk and Link Road would be sent back as a diversion would be established at Roshan Bakery while the commuters could reach Liaquat Bagh, Murree Road via Saidpur Road, Circular Road. No vehicle would be allowed to enter from Hamilton Road to Dingi Khoe and Bansan Wala Chowk and the traffic would be diverted towards Ganjmandi Road, he said.

Traffic would also be banned from Pir Chuha Chowk towards Imambargah Baltistania and the traffic would also be diverted towards Asghar Mall Scheme and Pirwadhai Road.

He said a procession would also be carried out from Imambargah Yadgar-e-Hussaini, Satellite Town and traffic approaching both sides of Punjab College of Commerce, Hayyat Wali Hospital, Aziz Nursing Home, and Banni Chowk would be diverted on alternative routes.

He said the sector in-charges, warden officers and the DSPs have been directed to perform their duties with full commitment. He also requested the residents to cooperate with traffic police for smooth flow of traffic and to avoid any untoward incident. CTO Yousaf Ali Shahid said the road users can attain information about the traffic plan from official website www.ctprwp.gov.pk or on the Facebook page of City Traffic police.