Islamabad-The teams of Islamabad district administration on Friday carried out an anti-encroachment operation in Sector G-11 and F-11 of the city.

The operation was carried out on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad. Assistant Commissioner (Shalimar) supervised the anti-encroachment operation at Service Road of G-11 and F-11. The encroachments were removed from the green belts and footpaths. During the operation, 50 illegal sheds erected in front of hotels and shops, 2 tandoor, 7 movable and permanent stairs, 2 condemned vehicles and 15 illegal sign boards were removed.

The city administration also sprang into action against illegal transport stands in the area of Chungi 26. The action was taken on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner. Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) supervised the operation in which seven Hiace wagons were impounded. Seven drivers and one person who used to collect illegal fee have also been sent to Police Station Tarnol for appropriate legal action.

Encroachments and illegal bus stands are a permanent nuisance for the residents of the city. The Islamabad High Court recently directed the CDA and other concerned authorities to remove illegal encroachments from the city at the earliest. On the other hand, in compliance with the court order, CDA has also come into action against encroachments in the city.