Islamabad-Islamabad police on Friday held five drug pushers, who were involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions and recovered hashish, heroin and tranquilizers from them, a police spokesman said on Friday.

According to the police officials, following directions from Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani led the accelerated efforts to curb the menace of drug supply and use at the educational institutions.

The SSP constituted special teams to arrest the drug pushers and one of the teams led by SP (Saddar) Hassam bin Iqbal succeeded to arrest five drug pushers allegedly involved in supplying drugs to students.

They have been identified as Adeel Arshad, Sohail Azhar, Sanwal, Azmat, Farooq Masih and police recovered a total of five kilogram hashish, 200 gram heroin, ice and tranquilizing pills from them. SSP Islamabad has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas and ensure arrest of those involved in ugly business of drug pushing. He said that such elements would not to be tolerated anywhere and appealed to citizens to inform social media cell of Islamabad police in case of any such activity around them.

Meanwhile, Shalimar police arrested Zaka and Nigerian national Nkem Chiemeka Heart for their involvement in fraudulent activities through social media.

Ramana police arrested a proclaimed offender Ali Abbas who was wanted by police for involvement in a murder case. One 30-bore pistol and 18 rounds were also recovered from him.

High alert declared

The authorities have declared high alert in the capital city in the wake of security situation on the eve of Muharram-ul-Haraam. According to the SSP (Operations) Islamabad, mobile service would not be suspended in the capital city. The police have also finalised security arrangements for the procession of 9th Muharram which will be taken out from sector G-6. The procession would be provided 5-tier security cordon by the police, FC and Rangers. In total, 3500 law-enforcers would be deployed for the security of the procession, said the police.

Traffic plan devised for Capital

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has announced a special traffic plan for 9th of Muharram ul Harram and decided to deploy more than 520 policemen including officers and jawans on various routes of processions to avoid any inconvenience to the road-users. SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob will himself monitor the arrangements while four DSPs and 21 Inspectors will also perform duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic and guide the road-users to alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience.

Main mourning procession will be taken out from Imam Bargah Asna-e-Ashri G-6/2 on 9th Moharram-ul-Haram (today), which will be culminated after passing through its traditional route at the same place.

According to plan, the 7th Avenue from F-6 Chowk to Soharwardi road, like wise Fazal e Haq Road from Chine Chowk to Kalsum Plaza will be closed for general traffic. The road from Iqbal Hall to Melody Chowk, Municipal Road from Markazi Jamia Masjid to Poly Clinic Chowk, Luqman e Hakeem Road from Poly Clinic to Lal Quarter while G-6 service road from G-6/2 Chowk to Lal Quarter Chowk will remain close for general traffic and the traffic will be diverted to alternate routes.