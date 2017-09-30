Islamabad-The Islamabad High Court while issuing summons for Secretary Climate Change, sought comprehensive report from Capital Development Authority (CDA) on plantation in the capital territory.

A single judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani resumed hearing of the case moved by Riaz Rai Advocate in-person challenging illegal cutting of trees in Islamabad.

The bench further directed authority to call an immediate board meeting in this regard and layout a plan for the plantation and protection of the forests.

The bench remarked that jungle in the capital territory about to finish adding not a single tree was planted surrounding of the convention center and at national park area from last twenty years.

For the protection of trees and the stoppage of their illegal cutting, Special arrangements should be made in the Islamabad area, Justice remarked.

Meanwhile the petitioner alleged that timber mafia cutting trees from the surrounding of Quid e Azam University, ruthlessly with coordination of CDA officials.

He also alleged that some people cut trees in the dark in the area of National Park but no one bothered to take action against them.

DG environment Dr Salman apprised the court that special teams had been constituted by the environment wing of the authority to keep a vigil on cutting of woods.

He said that team had registered seven cases against illegal cutting of trees moreover the civic agency confiscated the stolen wood.

Subsequently the bench while seeking comprehensive report from respondents adjourned further hearing of the case till December 18.