Rawalpindi-Police have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a double murder case, a police spokesperson informed on Friday.

The accused identified as Chaudhry Junaid was at large after allegedly killing two property dealers Malik Imran and Malik Faisal Shehzad. Junaid opened indiscriminate firing at the two men on 1/7/2014 at Range Road over a monetary issue.

“Police have obtained his physical remand from a court of law and begun investigation,” he added. A special team has been formed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali to apprehend the killer. However, two others identified as Anwar Durani and Chaudhry Tahir Javed are also accused of involvement in the murder.

A murder case, under sections 302/34, of Pakistan Penal Court (PPC) was registered against the three killers with Police Station (PS) Naseerabad on complaint of Nasir Shehzad, brother of one of the deceased, he said.

SP Syed Ali, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of PO Chaudhry. He said a special team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) PS Naseerabad Chaudhry Akhter nabbed the killer from a hideout. “Investigators produced the PO before court and got his 5 days physical remand for further investigation,” he said.

He informed that Naseerabad police had so far arrested the three POs in the double murder case including Tahir Mehmood and Lal Zeb who were sent jail. Nonetheless, the offender Anwar Zeb Durani was still at large and would be arrested soon, the SP claimed.

He informed that PS Race Course officials have also arrested another killer identified as Abdul Ghafoor involved in the murder of his daughter in law, Akhter Bibi, on a marriage dispute in Tench Bhatta on 15/8/2017. A murder case has been lodged with PS Race Course on complaint of brother of the deceased, he said.

Police have also recovered weapons from the killer’s possession. SP added that police have presented the killer before a court of law and obtained his physical remand for further investigation.