Rawalpindi-Police carried out a raid on the residence of a suspended cop at Mohala Sareen near General Taxi Stang, Gujar Khan and seized huge quantity of liquor, hashish and illegal weapons, sources disclosed on Friday.

Two separate cases have been registered against Head Constable Yousaf, they said. Sources said Yousaf along with his mastermind, Sub Inspector (SI) Tanvir Ashraf, was posted at Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan and had been suspended by City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi on recommendation of ASP Gujar Khan over corruption charges.

According to sources, a police team, following directions of ASP Gujar Khan Circle Toheed ur Rehman, conducted a raid on the resident of HC Yousaf and recovered 2000 bottles of liquor, 800 grams of hashish and 3 pistols of 30 bore. They said the accused cop was not present at his residence during police action. The recovered drugs and weapons have been shifted to police station where two separate cases have been lodged against the cop on plaintiff of police.

They added the residence known as Old Saraeen had been acquired on rent jointly by HC Yousaf and SI Tanvir Ashraf, and the two were involved in supply of liquor and drugs in Gujar Khan.

Sources claimed some corrupt police officials posted at PS Gujar Khan are trying to save the skin of SI Tanvir Ashraf by not mentioning his name in the case.

He said that efforts are being made to arrest HC Yousaf. On a query, SHO replied police found no clue about presence of SI Tanvir Ashraf on the scene.

“However, action would be taken against SI if he found involved in drug smuggling with the head constable,” he said.