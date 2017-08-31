Rawalpindi-An anti terrorism court on Wednesday reserved verdict in a high profile assassination case of former premier Benazir Bhutto after defence and prosecution concluded their arguments.

ATC Number Special Judge Muhammad Asghar Khan reserved the verdict in a decade-old BB murder case. The court may announce verdict today (Thursday) in Adiala Jail where five accused arrested in BB murder case were imprisoned.

Advocate Naseer Tanoli argued in defence of Aitzaz Shah, one of the five accused, while FIA Special Public Prosecutors Chauhdry Azhar and Chauhdry Imtiaz commented on investigation conducted by JITs. Advocate Naseer Tanoli, defence council, said the investigation conducted by FIA in BB assassination case was faulty. He said the investigation have not questioned the accused as to why they were held.

He said the FIA declared his client as a suicide bomber but the investigators did not visit the seminary where he got training. Naseer said that Ismail who was declared an operator in investigation and had taped Baitullah Mahsood’s call had fled from the court.

Arguing before the court, FIA Special Public Prosecutor Chaudhry Azhar said the suicide attacker and gunmen launched attack outside the BB’s vehicle so it was not needed to investigate as to who were inside the vehicle. He said police conducted wrong investigation in the BB murder case not the FIA.

Meanwhile, after hearing, FIA Special Public Prosecutor Chaudhry Imtiaz told media that police had submitted four challans while three had been submitted by FIA. He said Benazir was killed in a gun and bomb attack on December 27, 2007 and case has been registered. He said three JITs have been constituted to interrogate the case. So far eight Challans have been submitted by the investigators before the court. He said 141 prosecutors appeared before court and investigators while statements of 68 were recorded.

He told after recording the statements of 68 witnesses, forensic reports and four challans, neither prosecution nor the accused has the right to challenge it as the case has reached its logical end.

To a query, he said, the court has separated trial against former President Gen Pervez Musharraf after he did not appear before court.

He said the ATC would announce verdict in case today (Thursday) or after Eid.