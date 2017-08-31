Islamabad-Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal has said that China is a role model for Pakistan to make economic conference, stressing the need for developing new capabilities to compete the world.

The minister was addressing the closing ceremony of two-day conference on ‘CPEC Consortium of Business Schools’ organised by Higher Education Commission (HEC) at National University of Science & Technology (NUST).

The conference aimed at setting the course of academic collaboration between China and Pakistan was attended by representatives of nine top-ranking Chinese universities.

The universities included seven members of the C9 League, an alliance of nine elite universities in mainland China, besides leadership of partner universities from Pakistan.

The minister said: “CPEC is start of new era in the region and almost 36 billion dollars investment in the project has been allocated for energy projects”.

Terming CPEC Consortium of Business Schools another step forward towards successful execution of CPEC, the minister added that the project also encompasses mega infrastructure projects like Gwadar Port, and will help in structural transformation of Pakistan’s economy.

Stressing on the need for developing new capabilities to become competitive in the world, the minister said: “Economic miracle is no rocket science; it is a common sense that we need to learn from China”.

Linking development of any country to political stability, social security, and integrated policies, the minister said China is a role model for Pakistan to make economic progress.

He elaborated that business schools will have a very vital role in promoting business-to-business relations between Pakistan and China.

He said the platform of this Consortium will be very useful for this purpose. He reiterated government’s resolve to make Pakistan an Asian Tiger by 2025.

President, China Association of Higher Education (CAHE) Du Yubo said scholars from nine leading Chinese universities jointly with representatives of 10 Pakistani institutions will pave the way for extensive collaboration between Pakistan and China.

He said that owning the masses is the best way of functioning a society, adding Pakistan and China need to devise a strong mechanism of communication.

He assured that CAHE will take all possible steps for effective coordination. “The two sides have to gather all their resources and mobilise professors and students to work for success of CPEC,” he emphasized.

Executive Director (ED) HEC Dr Arshad Ali said incorporating human resource development in CPEC is a big initiative for ensuring success of all the development projects.

He hoped that the Consortium will set a ground for enhanced academic collaboration. He appreciated the Government, CAHE and other stakeholders for their support to materialize the idea of forming a Consortium to bring business school leaders on a single platform.

Earlier, consultant CPEC Lt. Gen. (Retd) Muhammad Asghar announced a joint declaration adopted in the conference. He said the conference contained talks on issues pertaining to CPEC in addition to various interactive sessions.

He revealed that seven areas are being focused under the long-term plan devised to integrate economies of the two countries under CPEC. These areas, he said, include connectivity, energy, industries and industrial parks, agriculture and food security, development of coastal region and marine resources, improvement in livelihood of people, and financial cooperation and border management.

CPEC Consortium of Business Schools of the two countries will focus on issues of economics and management. The business schools will be assigned projects to assist the two governments in the development and operation of CPEC.

Chinese institutions in the Consortium include Fudan University, Shanghai; Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong; Nanjing University, Nanjing; Peking University, Beijing; Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai; Tsinghua University, Beijing; University of Science & Technology of China, Hefei; and Zhejiang University, Hangzhou have shown their willingness to join the consortium as founding members. While from Pakistan the institutions include Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Quetta; COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Islamabad; Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi; Institute of Management Sciences (IMS), Peshawar; Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Lahore; National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad; Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Islamabad; and University of the Punjab, Lahore.