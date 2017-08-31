Islamabad-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set for the cleanliness drive on the occasion of Eidul Azha. According to the CDA officials, 2,000 workers of Sanitation Directorate, including cleaners, supervisory staff, contractors and their staff, and officers, will work round the clock so that the residents don’t face any problem in disposing of offal, entrails other waste remains of sacrificial animals in the capital city. Special arrangements have been made for provision of quality services and collection and disposal of waste, the officials said.

The cleanliness operation will continue for three days and leaves of entire staff of Sanitation Directorate have been cancelled. In line with the directions of Mayor Islamabad, Directorate of Sanitation has divided Islamabad into six zones for collection of waste remains of sacrificial animals. Zone-I include the areas of F-5, F-6, Blue Area, Said Pur and Bari Imam while Zone-II comprises upon Faisal Mosque, E-7, F-7, F-8, and G-8. Similarly, areas of sector F-10, F-11, Golra Sharif and Shah Allah Ditta falls in Zone-III while Zone-IV comprised of sector G-9, G-10, G-11 etc. Zone-V includes the areas of sector H-8, H-9, H-10, H-11, I-8, I-9, I-10, I-11, whereas Zone VI includes Highway, Model village Humak, Shehzad Town, Rawal Town and Margalla Town. Under the plan, more than 200 vehicles from Sanitation, Environment, Enforcement and MPO directorates, including tractors and trolleys, compactors, trucks, dumpers, shawal, dozers etc would be used for collection and disposal of waste of sacrificial animals. In addition to this, sanitation contractor of the concerned sector would ensure best use of staff and machinery to cope with the emergency-like situation.

The officials said 60 deep ditches have been dug out at 25 different locations in the city where offals and other waste of sacrificial animals will be deposed of scientifically and in line with hygienic standards. Besides, two emergency cells have also been established; one at Transport Section, CDA fire Headquarters in G-7/4 while the ther one at Sanitation Directorate, Sector G-6/1-4 which would be functional round the clock for a quick response. The CDA has requested the citizens of the city to cooperate with CDA staff and not throw offal and other waste material of sacrificial animals in the green areas rather keep it in front of their houses so that sanitation workers could easily pick and dispose of. The residents can register their complaints for collection and disposal of wastes at Sanitation Directorate Help Line 1334 or 051-9213908, 0335-5001213, 051-9211555, Director Sanitation Telephone number 051-9211555 and Deputy Director Sanitation Telephone number 051-9206102.