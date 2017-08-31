Islamabad-Anti-encroachment drive of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is in full swing as the concerned directorate conducted 162 anti-encroachment operations during August.

During the operations, the enforcement staff demolished 40 illegal rooms, 16 boundary walls, 21 shops, 45 Jhuggis while number of food and vegetable stalls, barber set-ups, building material/wood/scrape depots, roadside encroachments and moveable/ immovable encroachments were also removed during this period. Five vehicles were also confiscated for unauthorised selling of different goods. During these operations 1,857 number of encroachment items were also confiscated and shifted to store located at F-9 Park.

Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz reviewed the progress of anti-encroachment drive conducted during August. While expressing satisfaction over results of the drive, the Mayor directed the Director Enforcement to further gear-up the anti-encroachment operation. He further emphasised on coordinated and collaborated efforts for complete eradication of encroachments from the city. He asked the business community particularly traders union to join hands with CDA and MCI in anti-encroachment drive. He said that all-out efforts would be made to restore natural grace of the city. Anti-encroachment drive will remain continue till complete elimination of encroachments from the city, he vowed.

A major operation was conducted at Katchi Abadi situated along the bank of Nullah in G-6/2. The operation was assisted by ICT Administration and police. During the operation 45 jhuggis were removed besides razing two illegally constructed rooms. Sixteen boundary walls constructed illegally on state land were also demolished in the area of Jabba Teli, Muslim Colony, Senyari, sector F-12, H-9 Katchi Abadi, Mohalla Noori Bagh and Haspal of Bari Imam. The CDA officials have said that in order to ensure strict monitoring, teams of Enforcement Directorate have also been deputed in evening shift to discourage the encroachments.

Furthermore, MCI officials have said that sale of unhygienic and adulterated food would not be allowed in the city. MCI would play its due role in provision of healthy, hygienic and pure food to the residents of the city, they said.

The especially-constituted teams of Health Services Directorate of the Authority are raiding in the entire city to ensure provision of quality edible items as per required health standards. During the last two week of month of August, these teams inspected 62 sites and challaned 14 people and issued 27 notices to the violators of hygiene under sections of PPF Ordinance 1960.