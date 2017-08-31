Islamabad-Data from British High Commission (BHC) on Wednesday revealed that many Pakistani students have received the prestigious Chevening scholarship to study at various recognised universities of the world.

The research published for the Destination LSE showed that 1500 students who have received fully-funded Chevening scholarships are attending the very best universities in the UK and in the world.

According to the Time Higher Education, the five best universities in the UK are the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, University College London and the London School of Economics and Political Science-while the University of Oxford also tops the list for the best universities in the world.

Along with SOAS, the same five universities are the most popular universities for students who received fully funded Chevening Scholarships.

A total of 172 scholars went to the London School of Economics, 69 to Imperial College London, 66 to SOAS-which specializes in Asian Studies, 64 to University of Cambridge, 51 to University of Oxford and 51 also to University College London.

Head of Communications BHC, Samuel heath said “We are delighted to see that Pakistani Chevening scholars are getting world class education in top institutions of the world, alongside the best and brightest international students”. He said that it made him proud to know that the UK remains one of the top study destinations for students worldwide.

“The link between the people of our countries and the UK’s welcoming environment makes it ideal for international students”, he added.

He said that the Chevening applications for the upcoming academic year are now open and urged the prospective students to apply. Chevening Scholarships are the UK government’s global scholarship program.

The scholarship funds a year master’s degrees-for individuals with leadership skills and qualities.