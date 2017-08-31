CTC concerned over CDA’s deal with tobacco firm

ISLAMABAD: The Coalition for Tobacco Control- Pakistan (CTC-Pak) has expressed its concern over signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a tobacco company by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on tree plantation.

CTC-Pak’s National Coordinator Khurram Hashmi, in a statement here, appealed to the Mayor of Islamabad to call off the MoU signed between the CDA, Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the tobacco company.

He said that the MoU signed with the tobacco company for tree plantation as a corporate social responsibility activity was distinctly against the spirit of Framework Convention for Tobacco Control (FCTC) and tarnished the tireless efforts of tobacco civil society organisations and the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

He said Pakistan had signed the WHO’s Framework Convention for Tobacco Control (FCTC) in 2004 under which the government would not accord any agreement with any public and private firm which would hamper the tobacco control activities in the country.–APP

IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period 8am to 14pm Samote feeder and surrounding areas.–APP

3 more power pilferers held

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has apprehended three more electricity thieves from Attock circle of the company in raids during its ongoing drive against power pilferers.

An IESCO spokesman told this agency on Wednesday that all culprits were held red-handed.

They were found involved in power theft through direct line (Kunda System) and by broken security strip of the meter, he added. He said cases had been lodged against power thieves.–APP