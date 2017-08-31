Islamabad-Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) would plant 300,000 sapling of plants in different areas of the capital city during the current Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive 2017.

Talking to this agency, spokesperson of CDA said that MCI and CDA is committed to make Islamabad more beautiful and modern city of the world. He said that maximum plantation of trees would purify the environment, which would help reduce the pollution in the city.

He said that MCI is working on a strategy to replace all trees which are causing pollen by the fruit and other indigenous plants.

including Chir Pine, Kachnar, Amaltas, Dhreak, Jacaranda, Olive and Jaman etc.

He told that out of 300,000 saplings would be planted in the urban areas of the city including 35,000 saplings along the roads, 30,000 at the green belts, 20,000 in parks, playgrounds and markets while 15,000 saplings would be planted in the sectorial area of the city.

He added that 125,000 saplings would be planted in Margalla Hills National Park while 75,000 saplings would be planted in catchment area of Simly dam.