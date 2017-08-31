Islamabad

In recognition of their hard work, the position holding students from model colleges in Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (FBISE) were awarded cash prizes by Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

The ceremony organized at Islamabad Model College for Girls IMCG I-10/4 was attended by Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD.

Qandeel Khursheed, student of IMCG I-10/4, who secured first position in matriculation exam and secured 1034 out of 1050 was awarded Rs. 50,000.

Talha Rauf, a student of G-10/4 College, who obtained 1038 out of 1100 in pre-engineering and achieved second position, was awarded Rs. 40,000.

Saba Khalid, of IMCG F-7/2, secured third position in Humanities Group and was awarded Rs. 30,000.

Speaking at the ceremony, minister CADD said that the top positions in Federal Board Exams were a proof of the positive results of Prime Minister Education Reform Program (PMERP).

The interventions of CADD, he claimed, had contributed greatly to increase the quality of education in the public educational institutions of Islamabad.

He added that a sum of Rs 2.74 billion is earmarked for the physical up-gradation and provision of facilities in the 422 schools of CADD.-The Minister elaborated upon the new initiatives undertaken by CADD under the PMERP, for the improvement of pedagogic skills among teachers.

He said that a new set of technical training programs have been introduced to train teachers on modern lines and new indicators have been set up to gauge their performance.

He said that along with the students, the teachers and principals will also be recognized in various administrative ways.

The Minister lauded the hard work and dedication of Pakistani children adding that they can perform exceptionally well if assisted in the right direction, and provided adequate facilities. He further stressed that CADD is making all efforts to secure additional funds from the Prime Minister to provide quality education to the children of Islamabad.