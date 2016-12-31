islamabad - Islamabad police have made an elaborate security plan on eve of New Year in the city and decided to deploy 2,100 personnel to ensure fool proof security and keep a vigilant eye on anti-social elements during the celebrations.

The police have devised a security and traffic plan deputing police contingents at all important places, shopping centres, main markets for the safety of the public during the night.

Police commandos will be deployed at different places apart from patrolling by ASPs, DSPs, inspectors and provision of more strength to police stations. All the police stations have been directed to ensure fool proof security arrangements in their respective areas.

SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob has also constituted special squads to maintain traffic flow and a detailed deployment plan has been made to control the traffic in the city.

He has also directed the staffers to take strict action against one-wheeling, racing and those running bikes and vehicles without silencers.

More than 600 traffic policemen in the form of various teams headed by zonal DSPs, inspectors, and beat officers will be deployed in the whole district.

Special traffic police squads will also keep patrolling to curb one-wheeling and racing practices especially on Murree Road, Faizabad, and Rawal Dam road.

Islamabad operational police would also assist Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to check rash driving on the occasion.

SSP Islamabad Mir Vais Niaz has directed all station house officers to maintain close coordination with other police wings for ensuring elaborate security. Special police deployment will also be ensured at Blue Area, Super Market, Jinnah Super Market, sectors F-10 and F-11, Faizabad, Aabpara market. Police reserves will remain standby for assistance in case of any untoward situation.

Plain cloth officials will be deputed at various locations while special security duties have been assigned at churches and Christian colonies. Likewise, all Eagle and Falcon squads and Rescue 15 staff would perform security duties

CTP to launch grand operation against one-wheeling, car stunt performers

The city traffic police are all set to coup with menace of one-wheeling and car stunts by launching grand operation against violators on the New Year night.

In this regard, the acting chief traffic officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid have constituted special squads besides setting a large number of checking points on all the busy roads to take action against those found involved in one-wheeling and car skating, informed city traffic police (CTP) spokesman Wajid Satti on Friday.

According to him, the special squads would perform duties on Jhelum Road, GT Road, Murree Road, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Faizabad and in Murree to stop youngsters from practicing bike and car stunts and to save the lives of road users on Near Year night.

Besides, special checking points would also be set on the roads to keep a vigil on the motorists, he said.

Strict action would be taken against those found involved in one-wheeling and car stunts, he said. Shahid, in a statement, said that the youngsters often showed stunts on bikes and cars at roads on the New Year night while endangering not only their own lives but also of other road users.

To stop this, he said, CTP would launch grand operation on the Near Year night to reduce the ratio of road mishaps.

“We will deal violators with iron hand and nobody will be spared,” he warned. The acting CTO said he has directed all the field officers to keep a vigil on motorists and cars and catch the violators and bring them to police stations to register case against them.

“One-wheeling and car stunts would not be allowed on Near Year night,” he said.

Shahid appealed the parents to not allow their children to show stunts on motorcycles and cars on the Near Year night.