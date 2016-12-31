Islamabad-The year 2016, in a similar manner to past years, has ended with huge claims of bringing countless positive changes in health and education sectors of the city from government side, while for opponents and public development remained in announcements only.

Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) was created after the 18th constitutional amendment, which deals with health and education sector of the city.

According to Public Sector Development Programmes (PSDP) announced in 2015-16 by CADD, 17 projects worth Rs1,043.22 million were announced out of which 14 were for health and education sectors.

According to the data available to The Nation, and also uploaded on the official website, seven health projects of Rs464.653 million value and the same number of education related projects worth Rs509.09 million were announced under PSDP 2015-2016.

While talking to The Nation, Joint Secretary Health Ayesha Farooq who also temporarily holds the charge of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) director general said that a number of reforms were brought in health and education sectors. “Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) was separated from Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (Szabmu) and PC-I of the extension of the hospital was approved for the facility of public,” she said.

She said the ministry also got the health board approved from the prime minister while capacity of staff at polyclinic was also increased.

Reforms were also introduced at FDE which will be implemented in year 2017, she added.

Meanwhile, FDE Director Dr Tariq Masood said that the year remained challenging but positive things happened as well. He said under the Prime Minister Reforms Programme work is being done on infrastructure of educational institutes, capacity building of teachers, monitoring and evaluation system, curriculum, transport availability and transparent appointments of educationists in institutions.

Replying to The Nation, he said that the issue of daily wage teachers and quality of facilities for students were a challenge but the things remained in the planning phase this year while next year will see implementation of the facilities announced in 2016.

There are around 20,000 students enrolled in educational institutes working under FDE where 10,000 teachers are employed including around 2,000 working on daily wages. A teacher told The Nation that teachers on daily wages remained on roads for their salaries and have now moved court for their regularisation. He also stated that regular teachers also locked horns with officials for their promotion and service structure this year. They also boycotted the classes, he added. “Nothing was delivered on ground and nothing will change in 2017,” he commented.

Meanwhile, Szabmu Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akram in a conversation with The Nation said that Rs30 billion projects were brought to Pims this year which was a positive development but their funding remained an issue.

“It was a major achievement to double the capacity of the hospital as daily around 5,000 patients visits this facility,” he said. He said the tragic incident of PIA flight 661 was an unfortunate incident which Pims dealt this year, however, collectively more positive plans were announced this year and hopefully they will be implemented in 2017.

Meanwhile, a doctor at Pims said that most of the times, high officials remained busy in assuming more and more power to take perks and privileges while patients visiting hospital kept complaining about mismanagement and lack of facilities in the hospital.

“This year also patients died at hospital because of unavailability of ventilators, while the ground breaking of Polyclinic expansion also remained on paper,” Dr Akram said. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly Asad Umar was of the view that from the developed city to union councils people suffered and situation of health and education departments was not appreciable.

“Reform programmes of education and health remained invisible on grounds while details of funds were also not shared properly anywhere,” he said.

Umar also stated that Pims was the largest hospital in the region while patients were seen in corridors lying helpless. “Construction of new emergency building was a positive initiative but shortage of staff at hospital remained an issue this year also,” he said.

He said on the other side teachers continued to be on strike for half of the year for their salaries and regularisation.

He said that PSDP 2016 remained hidden practically and visible in announcements only.

“Situation of any citizen will tell the improvement in health and education sector which reflects the standards of administration in the established ministry,” he said.