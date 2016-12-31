islamabad - A one-member commission will inquire about the allegations of torture on a housemaid by an Islamabad session judge, officials said on Friday.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) chief justice has appointed IHC registrar as one-member inquiry commission which would probe into the allegations of torture on the 10-year old girl which the police had recovered from the house of Islamabad Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan on Thursday, said a senior police official on condition of anonymity.

The commission will submit its report within two days. The victim, T*, daughter of Muhammad Azam, soon after she was recovered by the police, had recorded her statement before assistant commissioner Islamabad in which she alleged that she had been living at the judge’s house for around two years. She claimed that she was often beaten up there.

Most recently, she said Maheen alias ‘Mano Baji’ had allegedly shoved her hands onto a burning stove and then beat her up after a broom had gone missing. She alleged that the owners of the house would usually lock her up in a storeroom at night and often beat her.

The I-9 police had, two days back, recovered T* from the house of the session judge in sector I-8 of the capital. The judge had allegedly employed the girl as a housemaid in violation of child labour laws and she was allegedly subjected to torture. The Industrial Area police had registered an FIR against the judge under section 342, 506, 34 of Pakistan Penal Code following the incident made rounds on media. Human rights activists also took up the issue and forced the authorities to take action in this regard.

The police officials said that the medical report has also confirmed injuries to the housemaid.