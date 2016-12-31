Rawalpindi-In a shocking episode, an infant baby girl of a jailed woman died of severe cold in a lock up in Adiala Jail on Friday, exposing the sorry state of affairs vis-à-vis the facilities being provided to jail inmates.

The baby girl identified as Iqra, two-and-a-half-month-old, was incarcerating in the jail with her mother, facing robbery charges.

The body was moved to the DHQ hospital for a postmortem before it was handed over to heirs for burial, source said. According to the sources, Shazia Bibi, the baby’s mother and a resident of Chaklala Scheme-III, was arrested by the airport police for her alleged involvement in a robbery case after a case was lodged against her on a complaint of a house owner where she worked as a maid.

The sources said that the police produced the woman before a court on Thursday and sought her physical remand. However, the judge turned down the remand plea and sent her to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Shazia’s family had also pleaded the court to allow the baby to live with her mother in jail since she was an infant. The police, on the court order, had brought Iqra to jail to live with her imprisoned mother, the sources said. According to the sources, the infant died of cold in the cell.

Meanwhile, women prisoners staged a protest demonstration against the jail administration for failing to provide heating facility to the woman which led to the death of the baby girl.

On the other hand, the jail administration claimed that the infant baby was sick and had been kept in the cell along with her mother as per the jail arrangements. They said that the mother did not inform the jail administration about the ill health of her daughter.

Civil Line Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police Farhan Aslam said that the police had arrested Shazia on the complaint of her employer who had accused her of stealing Rs1.5 million in cash, prize bonds and 8-carat of gold. He said that the court had sent the woman to jail and later her daughter was also shifted to the cell as she was too young to live without her mother. Punjab Prisons Inspector General Mian Farooq Nazir and Punjab Home secretary could not be approached for their comments despite several attempts.