islamabad - Family members of a newborn child who allegedly died during delivery operation on Friday staged a protest at Polyclinic accusing the doctors for negligence.

According to Muhammad Irfan, father of the deceased newborn, he brought his wife to the hospital on Thursday night in a critical condition where she remained untreated in the gynaecology ward because of unavailability of a senior doctor. Irfan, a labourer from Kashmir said that on-duty doctors showed negligence towards condition of his wife and delayed the operation till morning. According to him doctors informed him that the child died during operation however he suspects that he had died before the delivery. He also accused that on duty doctors misbehaved with the patient and asked him to take her to private hospital if he was in a rush. The family members while protesting also refused to receive the dead body until action against responsible doctors. Irfan said it was his first child and he is also worried about his wife’s health now.

Meanwhile hospital spokesman Dr Imtiaz while talking to The Nation said that the hospital will set a proper inquiry on Saturday to investigate the matter.

He also said that hospital will fix the responsibility after the completion of inquiry.