Rawalpindi-A seminar titled “Role of Operational Governance for Quality Assurance in Higher Educational Institutes” for administrative and teaching staff was organised by Quality Enhancement Cell of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi on Friday.

The seminar aimed at creating awareness about the role of operational governance at higher educational institutions for quality assurance. Vice Chancellor Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad, while inaugurating the seminar, said this is the first time that a seminar was organised for the administrative and the teaching staff of the university which will create awareness on good governance in an operational matter.

He said that Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) set a role model of good governance for every field of life. We should follow the Quran and Sunnah to create a culture of justice to a have role model of good governance, he said.

He appreciated the efforts of QEC and said such seminars will help a lot to improve the individual to achieve the good governance.

Earlier, Quality Enhancement Cell Director Dr Riaz Ahmad and Deputy Registrar Shahbaz Ahmad Khan welcomed the vice chancellor.

In his welcoming address, Dr Riaz applauded the effort and the support of the vice chancellor to promote the culture of quality at the varsity.

He also welcomed all the participants from the university administration and teaching staff in the seminar. They said change is desirable and we need to change the “I” and then “we” will be automatically changed.

Faculty of Social Sciences Dean Dr Abdul Saboor in his presentation presented a comprehensive picture of governance.

He also highlighted the importance of operational governance and quality assurance for the administration and academics in the higher educational institutions.

He spoke on the quality and governance as a multi-dimensional concept embracing all its functions and activities.

