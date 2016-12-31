Rawalpindi-Pakistan Tourism and Development Corporation in collaboration with private sector transport companies would run first of its kind double decker tourist buses in twin cities.

Initially, students of schools, colleges and universities would be provided tour facilities with special discounted packages. These views were expressed by Pakistan Tourism and Development Corporation (PTDC) Managing Director Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan while chairing a high-level meeting with the representatives of educational institutions and private sector on Friday.

It was also decided in the meeting that in the first phase, buses would be plied under pilot project for tourist places of Islamabad that include Faisal Mosque, Daman-e-Koh, zoo, Rawal Lake, F-9 park, Lok Virsa, Children Park as well as Ayub Park in Rawalpindi and Taxila Museum on weekends. “If the exercise meets with success, then the number of buses will also be increased by running three to four days a week,” he said.

PTDC has approached private sector for provision of locally manufactured double decker buses on joint venture.

Ghafoor said that the overall security situation in the country was improved and we will further enhance our efforts to promote and develop tourism in the country to bring more tourists to Pakistan.