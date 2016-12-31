Rawalpind-Dozens of residents of a private housing society including children on Friday staged their strong protest against gas, electricity and loadshedding and water shortage.

The protestors while holding placards and banners blocked airport road leading to Gulzar-e-Quaid and chanted slogans against the management of the society, and high-ups of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Water and Power Development Authority for not paying heed to their problems.

They also demanded Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to come forward to solve their genuine issues.

According to details, a large number of residents of Airport Housing Society Sector IV gathered at Airport Road and staged a protest demonstration and chanted slogans against the management of the society and the SNGPL officials for not providing them gas and water. They blocked road for traffic posing hardships for commuters and pedestrians.

“We want to get rid of tanker mafia. We want gas, water and electricity,” they said.

“The chief minister and interior minister should resolve our issues,” were the slogans written on placards and banners held by some protestors.

Addressing the protestors, the speakers said that the residents of areas have been suffering a lot for the last one month due to gas and electricity loadshedding and unavailability of potable water while people are forced to buy water from tanker mafia to cater to daily needs that too on high price.

They said the people were using wood and LPG for cooking food. The prices of alternative resources of fuel are high and the residents could not bear it, they said.

The government should end gas and electricity loadshedding immediately, they demanded.

“We are living under tense and hard situation. We do not have gas, electricity and water here. Nobody is listening to our complaints and that is why we are poured on roads to snatch our rights by staging protest,” a local, Jamal Khan, said.

He said the management of the society did not supply water to residents despite charging bills.

He asked the chief minister and interior minister to take notice of the negligence of the management of the housing society and other departments.

Many other residents said they were living a problematic life because of absence of basic facilities. They said intense water shortage hit the area badly but the authority concerned remained in slumber. Similarly, unannounced loadshedding of gas and electricity doubled the miseries of residents.