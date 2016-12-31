Islamabad-In order to avoid series of accidents and loss of lives, the commuters should, before starting travel on highways and motorways, inquire about fog situation from Motorway Police helpline 130 or from fog information centres established at toll plazas, the motorway police said on Friday. They said motorways usually remain closed in dense foggy areas in extremely compulsive situations as per law. Foggy weather conditions are prevailing in various parts of the country, which induce obstacles for the travellers and prime responsibility of National Highways is to save the lives of road-users.

In case of emergency, keep road safety rules into consideration and be careful while driving and avoid travelling during dense fog, said a press release.

The police have asked the road-users to check mirrors as they enter fog area and slow down. They have requested the people to necessarily install fog lights in the vehicle, keep headlights at low beam, abstain using mobile phone and listening radio/tape to remain conscious about surroundings, double the distance from the vehicle ahead as compared to normal situation, avoid applying sudden breaks, do not overtake in any situation and avoid reversing the vehicle on highways and motorways.