rawalpindi - A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly misbehaving with a woman within the Cantonment police station jurisdiction.

A woman lodged a complaint that three persons later identified by police as Muhammad Faizan, Israr and Arshad Imran misbehaved with her while she was travelling in a van. The suspects are said to be the driver, his assistant and their accomplice.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.