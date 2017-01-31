Rawalpindi - Police Monday arrested 49 lawbreakers including six kite sellers, 21 renting rules and Punjab Security Ordinance violators besides recovering 1090 gram charras, 10 kg heroin, 34 liter wine, 11 liquor, five pistols 30 bore with 17 rounds, one nine MM pistol with nine rounds, a Kalashnikov with 15 rounds, 248 kites and kite flying string rolls from their possession. According to police spokesman, Waris Khan police netted Muhammad Jabbar for having 510 gram charras.

New Town police arrested Muhammad Sabir with 250 grams charras. Civil Line police apprehended Hanif recovering 200 gram charras. Taxila police arrested Bilal and recovered five kg heroin while Hayat Khan was sent behind the bars on recovery of five kg heroin. Gujar Khan police rounded up Shakeel and seized five bottle liquor. Amjad was arrested with six bottle liquor. Waris Khan police recovered 10 liter wine from Atif. Saddar Wah police held Wakil Zada and seized a Kalashnikov with 15 rounds. Other accused were netted for having illegal weapons, drugs and wine. New Town, Sadiqabad and Civil Line police conducted raids and arrested six kite sellers namely Muhammad Safian, Naseer, Ali Ahmed, Habib ur Rehman, Farhad Naseem and Sohail and recovered 248 kites and kite flying string rolls.

Meanwhile, Bani, Saddar Wah, New Town and Sadiqabad police under National Action Plan netted 21 Punjab Renting Rules and Security Ordinance violators namely Muhammad Ali, Zulfiqar, Abid, Kazim, Muhammad Raza, Javed Iqbal, Dr. Rustam, Mazhar, Asad, Muhammad Sarwar, Dr. Hanif, Zubair, Irfan, Numan, Arif and others.