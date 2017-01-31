Islamabad - Islamabad police have impounded 392 bikes and 27 other vehicles at various police stations during checking in the city which were driven without authentic documents.

According to details, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Sajid Kiani directed the police for high vigilance in the city following which general hold up and checking was started in various areas. During this special checking and general hold up, police impounded 546 bikes as well as 25 vehicles being driven without documents. Meanwhile, 116 suspects were also held during checking in various areas.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has said that the purpose of this exercise is to ensure high vigilance in the city. He further said every effort will be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.