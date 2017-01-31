Islamabad - Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) MNA Daniyal Aziz and two others have filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court challenging an order of a district court for registration of a case against them for allegedly torturing an employee of the Gun & Country Club Islamabad.

In their petition, Daniyal being the administrator of the Club, along with Secretary Ather Rauf Bhatti and Manager Nauman Afzaal challenged the order of an additional sessions judge dated January 25.

The petitioners cited the judge, Station House Officer (SHO) Aabpara Police Station and one Yasir Javaid, a terminated employee of the club, as respondents.

They adopted in the petition that Javaid at the time of his employment with the club was “involved in serious illegal activities harmful to the state, of which the club administration is apprised and is collecting information to hand over to the relevant state authorities”.

They said the respondent caused disrepute to the club and petitioners by provoking and inciting industrial unrest among employees through “illegal strikes” which are ongoing but the strikes were challenged before the National Industrial Relation Commission (NIRC) and the NIRC ordered on January 12 to call off the strikes.

However, they said that the union is refusing to call off strike till reinstatement of Javaid and resignation of the petitioners.

They added that Javaid moved an application to the police for registration of FIR against the petitioners on January 8 and claimed therein that he was repeatedly punched and kicked while physically restrained and sustained numerous blows to his head.

But, the police official at the Aabpara Police Station stated that there was “no sufficient grounds for entering on an investigation.”

Later, Javaid filed an application under section 22-A of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1898, and the judge ordered the police to register and FIR. The petitioners claimed that the impugned order made no reference to evidence, facts and law and failed to consider the record placed before the court.

Therefore, they prayed to the court to declare the January 25 order of the court as illegal and set aside it.