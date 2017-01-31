Wah cantt - Taxila police claimed to foil a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of heroin worth million of rupees and arrested two alleged smugglers.

Talking to newsmen on Monday, Sub Divisional Police officer Taxila circle Sajid Gondal said that a police party intercepted Hayat Khan near Gulshan-e-Seahat in Passwal area in limits of Taxila Police Station and recovered five kilogrammes of heroin. During combing in the same locality, the police party searched another suspect and recovered another five kilogrammes of heroin from his possession. He said that the recovered drugs values worth millions of rupees in market. He said that separate cases have registered against the accused and further investigations launched.