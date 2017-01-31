Rawalpindi - Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Syed Mansoor Ali Shah along with other judges visited the Adiala Jail here on Monday.

The other judges of LHC included Justice Mamoon Rashid, Justice Obaid-ur-Rehman Lodhi, Justice Khalid Mehmood, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin, Justice Raja Shahid Mahmood Abbasi, Registrar LHC Aliya Khurshid Rizvi, Additional Registrar Aliya Muhammad Akram and District and Sessions Judge Shakil Ahmed.

The judges were received by Superintendent Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal, Additional Superintendent and other staffers.

CJ LHC Syed Mansoor Ali Shah along with fellow judges has paid a visit to women and teenager wards, kitchen of prisoners, hospitals and almost all other barracks of the jail and interacted with the inmates. The apex court judge also witnessed the computer classes in jail under aegis of Women Aid Trust Islamabad and TEVTA’s Beautician and Domestic Tailoring in the jail.

The inmates brought into notice of the judge the problems they are facing in the jail. The judge ordered the jail authorities to solve the maladies of prisoners. He directed the jail superintendent to take care of the cleanliness on the premises as well as washrooms inside the barracks. “The inmates should be served with quality and hygienic food,” he said. CH LHC Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah also directed the courts to solve all cases of women pending with LHC. He also directed the fellow judges to speed up the hearing process in appeals of prisoners who had been convicted in murder cases by trial courts.

Later, CJ LHC also distributed gift packs among the women prisoners and juveniles. As many as 16 prisoners involved in minor cases were released from Adiala Jail on personal sureties of Judicial Magistrate Shahid Hameed Chauhdry.

Superintendent Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal, in a statement issued to media, said following the orders of Judicial Magistrate, the jail authorities have released 16 inmates.

He said the top judge expressed his satisfaction over food menu and other cleanliness condition of the jail. The judge also praised for security arrangements inside and outside the jail, he said.