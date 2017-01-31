Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art gymnasium for its staff and families.

Vice Chancellor (VC) AIOU Prof. Dr Shahid Siddiqui inaugurated the gymnasium ‘Fitness Club’ to enable the staff to perform their official job more actively. “The facility will help maintain good health of the employees,” said VC.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui also announced that every employee of the University would be allowed to become a member of the fitness centre by paying a nominal monthly fee of Rs200.

He hoped they would fully benefit from the facility for their physical fitness and healthy mind.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Registrar Dr Muhammad Naeem Qureshi, deans, professors and head of departments, besides a large number of staff.

According to Director Estate Management Mohammad Asghar Chaudhry, initially state-of-the-art exercise machines were provided in the club, which include Fat-Burning Treadmill machine, Cycle-machine for weight loss, Chest machine for building muscles, thigh machines for body-building, ball pushup machine, bench machines and badminton courts.

An exclusive slot has also been made available for the females. It also contained lockers’ facility for the safety of belongings during the exercise. He thanked the Vice Chancellor for taking keen interest in providing the best possible recreation opportunity to the employees. The Vice Chancellor further said that setting up a fitness centre was one of his dreams which have now come to a reality. He is now eagerly looking forward for up-gradation of the employees’ medical and residential facilities, for which the process has been expedited.