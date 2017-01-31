Islamabad - The Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) has moved a summary to the Prime Minister for approval of land acquirement for the construction of cancer hospital in the city.

Talking to The Nation, an official informed that the proposal for the construction of cancer hospital was under consideration and PC-1 of the facility has been approved.

“The meeting was held for the construction of cancer hospital in the city on November 28 last year and the project will cost Rs20.4 billion,” said official.

The cancer treatment facility will be a state-of-the-art hospital which will provide treatment for all kinds of Cancer patients.

He said the hospital will consist of 500 beds and provide treatment to the patients of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on priority.

According to the brief of the hospital available with The Nation after the completion of feasibility study, the PC-1 of the proposed cancer hospital was prepared by a private consultant firm.

The estimated cost of the hospital has been given as Rs20.04 billion and recurrent cost is Rs7.53 billion per annum.

However, the land acquirement summary has been forwarded to PM for the construction. The PC-1 of the hospital was approved by the Department Development Working Party (DDWP) of the Ministry of NHS which was also recommended by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) for its approval. The PC-1 for acquisition of land for the Cancer Hospital, Islamabad has been recommended for consideration by the CDWP accordingly.

Meanwhile, PC-1 for the development of Cancer Hospital at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) of 100 beds has been also approved and submitted for funding.

Currently only one cancer hospital NORI is established in the city.

According to an official at NHS, the ministry in 2015-16 notified the Pakistan Health Research Council (PHRC) as the focal site to collect national data on cancer.

According to data, breast cancer in females is top with 30.2 per cent followed by cancer of female productive organs (11.7 per cent), oral (8.1 per cent) and gastrointestinal (7 per cent).

In males, oral cancer is most common (12.8 per cent) followed by gastrointestinal (11.3 per cent), blood and bone marrow (9.6 per cent) and urinary system (8.3 per cent).

According to a survey use of tobacco, obesity, unhealthy diet and sedentary lifestyle are the major risk factors for this disease in the country. Government has also taken measures to reduce the use of tobacco in the country which according to an official helped in lessening the burden of cancer patients in the country.

“Tobacco control cell in the ministry has also been established to monitor and reduce the use of tobacco through legislation and punishment that is enforced by law enforcement departments,” said official.

There are 20 atomic energy centres attached to all major public sector hospitals where the disease is diagnosed and treated by radiotherapy and some are diagnosed by ultrasound.

Public sector hospitals of the country have also a cancer ward attached to them where the patients are admitted for chemotherapy.

According to data, there are 21 social security hospitals in the country providing facility of cancer treatment while most armed forces hospitals have the cancer treating unit for chemotherapy of patients.